2012 Hyundai Tucson

213,752 KM

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

AS TRADED | LIMITED | LEATHER | NAVI |

2012 Hyundai Tucson

AS TRADED | LIMITED | LEATHER | NAVI |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

213,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10116909
  Stock #: 62678AZ
  VIN: KM8JUCACXCU423583

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 62678AZ
  Mileage 213,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

AS TRADED | LIMITED | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | 2.4L I4 AWD 6-Speed Automatic
Iris Blue

Reviews:
* Many owners praise Tucson's 'just-right' sizing, cargo accommodations, driving feel and storage space throughout the cabin. Overall value for the dollar and generous standard feature content across all model grades helped attract shoppers to showrooms with a comfortable ride sealing the deal in many cases. Some owners note confident performance from the AWD system in wintertime, and report feeling well backed up when the going gets slippery. Safety features and fuel mileage are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors and Omissions Expected

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

