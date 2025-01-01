Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HERE IS A NICE CLEAN RELIABLE TUCSON FOR YOU THIS SUV LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2012 Hyundai Tucson

187,000 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle
13199357

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 13199357
  2. 13199357
  3. 13199357
  4. 13199357
  5. 13199357
  6. 13199357
  7. 13199357
  8. 13199357
  9. 13199357
  10. 13199357
  11. 13199357
  12. 13199357
  13. 13199357
  14. 13199357
  15. 13199357
  16. 13199357
  17. 13199357
  18. 13199357
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,000KM
VIN KM8JT3ACXCU359614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1862
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN RELIABLE TUCSON FOR YOU THIS SUV LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 ES350.00 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Lexus ES 350 ES350.00 176,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 193,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra SV 77,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2012 Hyundai Tucson