Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Tucson

70,414 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,414KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8372310
  • Stock #: 22195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22195
  • Mileage 70,414 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 70,000 KM! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available. WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm and Saturday 9am-5pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2016 Ford Escape TIT...
 61,246 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 181,368 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 10,726 KM
$52,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory