$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Hyundai Veracruz
2012 Hyundai Veracruz
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
243,730KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8NUDCC0CU182024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # D25454A
- Mileage 243,730 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 136,466 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage LX 36,936 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 53,471 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2012 Hyundai Veracruz