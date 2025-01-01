Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

243,730 KM

$3,999

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

12443155

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$3,999

Used
243,730KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8NUDCC0CU182024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # D25454A
  • Mileage 243,730 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

