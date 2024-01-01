$12,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Infiniti EX
EX35 AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
2012 Infiniti EX
EX35 AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,087KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4107
- Mileage 130,087 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- AWD
Just landed on trade is a beautiful Infiniti EX35 with all the right features! This powerful SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $12,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- AWD
Just landed on trade is a beautiful Infiniti EX35 with all the right features! This powerful SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $12,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD - LEATHER! CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 93,041 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i - PANO ROOF! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! 94,279 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Class AMG GLE63 S 4MATIC - MASSAGE! 577HP! DTR 108,422 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2012 Infiniti EX