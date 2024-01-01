Menu
2012 Kia Forte

140,442 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Man LX

12014134

2012 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Man LX

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Contact Seller

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,442KM
VIN KNAFT4A27C5536781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,442 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH SAFETY...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
gas shock absorbers
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing & lashing hook
Coupled torsion beam rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorbers

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Temporary spare tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Front/rear mud guards
Grille w/chrome surround
Clear-lens headlights
P195/65R15 tires
Front variable intermittent windshield wipers

Interior

Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Front/rear floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
Central pwr door locks
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests
Driver seatbelt reminder
Remote release fuel door
Air filter
Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & driver-side ticket holder
3-spoke tilt steering wheel w/audio controls

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack
Roof-mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth hands-free link

Safety

Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners
Rear 3-point ELR seat belts
Front seat side impact airbags
Dual front impact airbags -inc: passenger switch

Additional Features

Armrest
USB port
McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
15 steel wheels w/covers
2 pwr outlets
Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH
Front centre console w/storage -inc: 2 cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2012 Kia Forte