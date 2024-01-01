$6,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Man LX
2012 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Man LX
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,442KM
VIN KNAFT4A27C5536781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,442 KM
Vehicle Description
COMES WITH SAFETY...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
gas shock absorbers
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing & lashing hook
Coupled torsion beam rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorbers
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Temporary spare tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Front/rear mud guards
Grille w/chrome surround
Clear-lens headlights
P195/65R15 tires
Front variable intermittent windshield wipers
Interior
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Front/rear floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
Central pwr door locks
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests
Driver seatbelt reminder
Remote release fuel door
Air filter
Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & driver-side ticket holder
3-spoke tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack
Roof-mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth hands-free link
Safety
Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners
Rear 3-point ELR seat belts
Front seat side impact airbags
Dual front impact airbags -inc: passenger switch
Additional Features
Armrest
USB port
McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
15 steel wheels w/covers
2 pwr outlets
Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH
Front centre console w/storage -inc: 2 cupholders
2012 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Man LX 140,442 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2012 Kia Forte