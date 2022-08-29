Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Forte

122,000 KM

Details Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Forte

2012 Kia Forte

LX Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Forte

LX Plus

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1668872022
  2. 1668872022
  3. 1668872022
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307072
  • VIN: KNAFT4A21C5617131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2009 Honda Accord EX-L
 264,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris CE
 159,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2006 Volvo S40 2.4L
 180,000 KM
$6,299 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory