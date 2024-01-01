$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Kia Optima
EX Turbo
2012 Kia Optima
EX Turbo
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,076KM
VIN KNAGN4A69C5262548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Dual exhaust w/chrome tips
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear disc brakes
2.0L twin-scroll turbocharged DOHC GDI 16-valve aluminum I4 engine
Interior
Trip Computer
Cabin Air Filter
Sunglass Holder
Front seatback pockets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front/rear map lights
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Dual cloth sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Leatherette dash trim
Cooling glove box *Temperature Dependent on Climate Control Setting*
Front pin lamp
Front/rear door storage bins
Leatherette centre door panel insert -inc: leatherette door armrest trim
Pwr windows -inc: auto up/down w/front pinch protection
Soft finish upper door trim
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lights
Rear lip spoiler
Sport grille
P215/55R17 tires
Aerodynamic underbody cladding
Body-colour door handles w/chrome trim
Chrome door moulding
Front lip air dam
Front/rear body-colour bumpers -inc: contrasting rear fascia
Rain-sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer -inc: aeroblades
Side fender garnish
Solar glass windshield
Dual body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/integrated LED turn signals
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack
Satellite radio receiver
UVO multimedia voice control
Safety
Rearview Camera
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Dual front side airbags
Child seat safety tethers
Dual advanced front airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Suspension
coil springs
Additional Features
17 ALLOY WHEELS
USB port
driver pwr lumbar
Dual-zone auto climate control -inc: rear vents
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: high performance dampers
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: high performance dampers
Leatherette front centre console -inc: flip-up armrest w/storage
Outboard front/rear 3-point seat belts -inc: front pretensioners
auto defog system
front force limiters
2 Front Cup Holders
Halogen headlights -inc: black bezels
adaptive learning
delayed escort feature
neutral control
variable line pressure
Continuously variable valve timing CVVT
Electronic brake-force distribution EBD
Hill assist control HAC
4-wheel anti-lock brakes ABS
roll-top bin
Leather heated front bucket seats -inc: pwr driver seat
anti-whiplash active headrests
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Brake assist system BAS
Rear centre fold-down armrest w/2 cup holders
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2012 Kia Optima