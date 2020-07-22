Menu
2012 Kia Rondo

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

EX

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

188,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5629608
  • Stock #: PC937
  • VIN: KNAHH8A66C7409433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC937
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A FAMILY VAN WITH POWER OF V6 AND CLEAN LOOKIUNG GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.WE ALSO BUY CARS

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Overhead sunglass holder
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls
Front Wheel Drive
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
2.7L 24-valve V6 engine
Roof Rails
Front/rear mud guards
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Fog Lamps
Electronic Brake Distribution
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Side-impact door beams
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Electronic stability control w/traction control system
(6) SPEAKERS
Roof mounted micro antenna
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Front/rear door map pocket
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear coat hook
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Heated pwr mirrors
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
60/40 split flat folding rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Chrome Exhaust Tip
16" Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth Connectivity
Projection headlamps
Chrome accented door handles
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Cargo net hooks
Chrome accented side moulding
Front/rear assist grips
Front seat back pockets
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing/lashing hook
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Windshield wiper de-icer
Chrome Interior Accents
Eco-Minder
(1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets
Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia
Shift interlock
P205/60HR16 all-season tires
"Tiger nose" radiator grille
Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners
(2) front cupholders, (2) front & (2) rear bottle holders
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise, audio controls
Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: driver height adjustment, driver lumbar support, adjustable active headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

