Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!
A 270 horsepower top of the range performance version proves that this is no usual every day SUV. This 2012 Kia Sportage is for sale today.
The recently redesigned Sportage has quickly become one of the leaders in its class of compact SUVs, thanks to its stylish design, generous feature set, connectivity and entertainment systems and strong value for the money. Despite its compact size, the new Sportage is of a size that's large enough for a growing family of four, yet it still fits into a compact-car parking space. The 2012 Sportage's 4-wheel drive system combines the best of both worlds with a real locking center differential as well as car-like on-road all-wheel drive finesse.This SUV has 172,342 kms. It's techno orange metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Deep
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Premium Sound Package
Machined aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Rear Leg Room: 963 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,547 L
Curb weight: 1,522 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,090 kg
Overall Length: 4,440 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Overall height: 1,635 mm
Rear Head Room: 977 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,246 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen projector beam headlights
