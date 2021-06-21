2012 Kia Sportage

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 3 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Techno Orange Metallic

Interior Colour Steel

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,342 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Fog Lamps Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Premium Sound Package Machined aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm Front Head Room: 992 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Wheelbase: 2,640 mm Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,547 L Curb weight: 1,522 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,090 kg Overall Length: 4,440 mm Overall Width: 1,855 mm Overall height: 1,635 mm Rear Head Room: 977 mm Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,246 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen projector beam headlights

