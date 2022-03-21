Menu
2012 Lexus CT 200h

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2012 Lexus CT 200h

2012 Lexus CT 200h

Hybrid,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified

2012 Lexus CT 200h

Hybrid,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8669450
  VIN: JTHKD5BH3C2090054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Gas Saver, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Leather Loaded, Heated Setas, 2 Set of Keys, 2 Set of Mats, Non Smoker, No Rust, Certified, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

