$27,990
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2012 Lexus RX 350
2012 Lexus RX 350
*LEATHER-SUNROOF* AWD
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
85,104KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8449287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 22186
85,104 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm and Saturday 9am-5pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
COOLED SEATS
VENTILATED SEATS
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Power Tailgate
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4