2012 Lexus RX 450h

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rear DVD
- Hybrid
If you are looking for a low mileage, well serviced Lexus RX 450h than look no further! This beautiful SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder hybrid engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, heads up display, rear DVD, adaptive cruise control, Mark Levenson audio system, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2