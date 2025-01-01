Menu
<p>Certified, Auto, Hatchback, Steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, Remote starter, Heated seats, Air condition, ABS, TCS, TPMS, and many more</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

215,560 KM

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,560KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1L75C1647880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AUT-611
  • Mileage 215,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Auto, Hatchback, Steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, Remote starter, Heated seats, Air condition, ABS, TCS, TPMS, and many more

Taxes and License fees extra

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
