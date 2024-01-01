Menu
Blue 2012 Mazda Mazda5 GS AS IS | GS | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | AS IS | GS | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 4D Wagon 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic FWD 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.

Reviews:
* Owners tend to rave about the Mazda5s optional back-up sensor system, ease of loading and unloading small kids, fuel efficiency, maneuverability, and overall flexibility. The manual transmission is a favourite feature amongst enthusiast drivers, and many owners note that the suspension feels sturdy and report good ride quality. Feature content for the money helped attract many shoppers, many of whom have owned more than one Mazda5. In all, most owners say they love this machine, and would buy again. The most commonly loved attribute, for many owners, is satisfaction that this little minivan doesnt drive like a great big minivan. Source: autoTRADER.ca

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

211,931 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

AS IS | GS | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

AS IS | GS | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,931KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1CW2CL1C0122223

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63651AZ
  • Mileage 211,931 KM

Blue 2012 Mazda Mazda5 GS AS IS | GS | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | AS IS | GS | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 4D Wagon 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic FWD 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to rave about the Mazda5s optional back-up sensor system, ease of loading and unloading small kids, fuel efficiency, maneuverability, and overall flexibility. The manual transmission is a favourite feature amongst enthusiast drivers, and many owners note that the suspension feels sturdy and report good ride quality. Feature content for the money helped attract many shoppers, many of whom have owned more than one Mazda5. In all, most owners say they love this machine, and would buy again. The most commonly loved attribute, for many owners, is satisfaction that this little minivan doesnt drive like a great big minivan. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

5 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2012 Mazda MAZDA5