2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GT,One owner,Bluetooth,Leather,Sunroof,Certified
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9231655
- VIN: JM1CW2DL2C0123895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, GT, Certified, Clean CarFax, Bluetooth, 6 passengers, Leather, Loaded, Fog Lights, Sunroof, New Brakes all around, 2 Set Of Keys, Alloys, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!
Click here to view the Car-Fax Please:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
