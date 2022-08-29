Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT,One owner,Bluetooth,Leather,Sunroof,Certified

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT,One owner,Bluetooth,Leather,Sunroof,Certified

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231655
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL2C0123895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, GT, Certified, Clean CarFax, Bluetooth, 6 passengers, Leather, Loaded, Fog Lights, Sunroof, New Brakes all around, 2 Set Of Keys, Alloys, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!

Click here to view the Car-Fax Please:

((( Car-Fax )))

 

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

