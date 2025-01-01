Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

201,502 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
12307778

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC

Location

Motoring Trendds of Canada

934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

519-749-5266

  1. 1742577079
  2. 1742577078
  3. 1742577078
  4. 1742577079
  5. 1742577079
  6. 1742577078
  7. 1742577078
  8. 1742577078
  9. 1742577078
  10. 1742577078
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,502KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8FB4CA598571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 598571
  • Mileage 201,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motoring Trendds of Canada

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC 201,502 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 1.8 TSI Auto for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 1.8 TSI Auto 180,956 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 220,930 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Motoring Trendds of Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motoring Trendds of Canada

Motoring Trendds of Canada

934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-749-XXXX

(click to show)

519-749-5266

Alternate Numbers
519-240-6439
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motoring Trendds of Canada

519-749-5266

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class