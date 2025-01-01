$32,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL550 - RED LEATHER! NAV! MASSAGE SEATS! TRANSPARENT ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
Used
99,787KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 4401
- Mileage 99,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned
Very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz SL550 Roadster has landed in the beautiful white over red colour combo! This stunning convertible is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced new, must be seen to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful 5.5L - 8 cylinder engine, 7-speed automatic transmission, transparent roof, navigation, parking sensors, massage seats, upgraded AMG alloys, Bluetooth, distronic cruise control, air suspension, heated/cooled seats, Harman Kardon audio system, smart key, push start, memory seats, AM/FM/CD, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$32,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
2 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class