Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned

Very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz SL550 Roadster has landed in the beautiful white over red colour combo! This stunning convertible is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced new, must be seen to be appreciated! Dont miss this one!
 
Fully loaded with the powerful 5.5L - 8 cylinder engine, 7-speed automatic transmission, transparent roof, navigation, parking sensors, massage seats, upgraded AMG alloys, Bluetooth, distronic cruise control, air suspension, heated/cooled seats, Harman Kardon audio system, smart key, push start, memory seats, AM/FM/CD, and much more!

Certified! 
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$32,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

99,787 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL550 - RED LEATHER! NAV! MASSAGE SEATS! TRANSPARENT ROOF!

12414822

2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL550 - RED LEATHER! NAV! MASSAGE SEATS! TRANSPARENT ROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,787KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4401
  • Mileage 99,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned


Very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz SL550 Roadster has landed in the beautiful white over red colour combo! This stunning convertible is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced new, must be seen to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Fully loaded with the powerful 5.5L - 8 cylinder engine, 7-speed automatic transmission, transparent roof, navigation, parking sensors, massage seats, upgraded AMG alloys, Bluetooth, distronic cruise control, air suspension, heated/cooled seats, Harman Kardon audio system, smart key, push start, memory seats, AM/FM/CD, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$32,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
2 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class