$6,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander
4WD 4dr
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,400 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 HOT DEAL ALERT! 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander – Certified & Ready! Only $6,999+HST! 🔥
Need a reliable SUV that’s ready for your next adventure?
Check out this 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander – packed with features and priced to sell!
🛞 Certified & Carfax Included
🛞 168,400 KM
🛞 Automatic | Power Options | Cruise Control | AC | Bluetooth | AUX and more!
🛞 Spacious, Smooth, and Super Comfortable
💥 Asking Price: $6,999 + HST
(✅ Price INCLUDES SAFETY, CARFAX, COMPLIMENTARY OIL SPRAY & a 3-MONTH WARRANTY covering up to $1000/claim!)
🏡 Located at:
RH Auto Sales and Services Breslau
2067 Victoria St N, Unit 2, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
📞 Call/Text: 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
🌐 Visit: rhautosales.ca
‼️ Don't miss out — this Outlander won’t last long!
🚗 Test drives available — call now to book!
🔵 If you see this ad, the vehicle is still available!
💬 Questions? Call or message us — we’re happy to assist!
Thank you for choosing RH Auto Sales – where great deals meet great service! 🚗✨
Vehicle Features
