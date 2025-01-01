Menu
<p class= data-start=94 data-end=183>🔥 <strong data-start=97 data-end=180>HOT DEAL ALERT! 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander – Certified & Ready! Only $6,999+HST!</strong> 🔥</p><p class= data-start=185 data-end=332>Need a reliable SUV that’s ready for your next adventure?<br data-start=242 data-end=245 /><strong data-start=245 data-end=332>Check out this 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander – packed with features and priced to sell!</strong></p><p class= data-start=334 data-end=522>🛞 <strong data-start=337 data-end=368>Certified & Carfax Included</strong><br data-start=368 data-end=371 />🛞 <strong data-start=374 data-end=388>168,400 KM</strong><br data-start=388 data-end=391 />🛞 <strong data-start=394 data-end=473>Automatic | Power Options | Cruise Control | AC | Bluetooth | AUX and more!</strong><br data-start=473 data-end=476 />🛞 <strong data-start=479 data-end=522>Spacious, Smooth, and Super Comfortable</strong></p><p class= data-start=524 data-end=667>💥 <strong data-start=527 data-end=544>Asking Price:</strong> $6,999 + HST<br data-start=557 data-end=560 />(✅ Price INCLUDES SAFETY, CARFAX, COMPLIMENTARY OIL SPRAY & a 3-MONTH WARRANTY covering up to $1000/claim!)</p><hr class= data-start=669 data-end=672 /><p class= data-start=674 data-end=780>🏡 <strong data-start=677 data-end=692>Located at:</strong><br data-start=692 data-end=695 />RH Auto Sales and Services Breslau<br data-start=729 data-end=732 />2067 Victoria St N, Unit 2, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0</p><p class= data-start=782 data-end=884>📞 <strong data-start=785 data-end=799>Call/Text:</strong> 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618<br data-start=828 data-end=831 />🌐 <strong data-start=834 data-end=844>Visit:</strong> <a class= href=http://rhautosales.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=845 data-end=884>rhautosales.ca</a></p><hr class= data-start=886 data-end=889 /><p class= data-start=891 data-end=1058>‼️ <strong data-start=894 data-end=946>Dont miss out — this Outlander won’t last long!</strong><br data-start=946 data-end=949 />🚗 <strong data-start=952 data-end=997>Test drives available — call now to book!</strong><br data-start=997 data-end=1000 />🔵 <strong data-start=1003 data-end=1058>If you see this ad, the vehicle is still available!</strong></p><p class= data-start=1060 data-end=1121>💬 <strong data-start=1063 data-end=1121>Questions? Call or message us — we’re happy to assist!</strong></p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1123 data-end=1203>Thank you for choosing RH Auto Sales – where great deals meet great service! 🚗✨</p>

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

168,400 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD 4dr

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD 4dr

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AT2AW9CU608620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Equalizer
Bluetooth Connection

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander