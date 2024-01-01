Menu
<p>H AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>CERTIFIED, CARFAX, WARRANTY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEAT, </p><p>2012 Nissan Altima 2.5L, automatic certified 198460 KM drives very nice and smooth Power locks, mirrors, windows, steering, cruse control, AC, Bluetooth, and more.....</p><p>Asking price is $5999+ HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. </p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria street n unit 2, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>Thank You </p>

2012 Nissan Altima

198,460 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL2AP2CN494118

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,460 KM

H AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

CERTIFIED, CARFAX, WARRANTY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEAT, 

2012 Nissan Altima 2.5L, automatic certified 198460 KM drives very nice and smooth Power locks, mirrors, windows, steering, cruse control, AC, Bluetooth, and more.....

Asking price is $5999+ HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. 

We are located at 2067 Victoria street n unit 2, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

Thank You 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2012 Nissan Altima