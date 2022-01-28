Menu
2012 Nissan Altima

132,594 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! BOSE!

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! BOSE!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,594KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8174035
  Stock #: 3074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3074
  • Mileage 132,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- New tires all around
- New brakes all around



Freshly traded Nissan Altima 2.5 SL has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors for an excellent price! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, leather interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, dual zone digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio, AM/FM/CD/AUX, steering wheel audio controls, key-less entry, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!



Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $9,995 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

