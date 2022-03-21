2012 Nissan Juke

$15,005 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 2 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8673344

8673344 Stock #: UK1948

UK1948 VIN: JN8AF5MR4CT104944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat

Interior Colour Black / Red

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1948

Mileage 76,292 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.