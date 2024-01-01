Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Segoe UI, Tahoma, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #e9edf6;>All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.</span></p>

2012 Nissan Murano

155,200 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR LE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR LE

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

  1. 1726276509
  2. 1726276514
  3. 1726276518
  4. 1726276522
  5. 1726276525
  6. 1726276529
  7. 1726276533
  8. 1726276536
  9. 1726276540
  10. 1726276544
  11. 1726276548
  12. 1726276552
  13. 1726276555
  14. 1726276559
  15. 1726276565
  16. 1726276568
  17. 1726276571
  18. 1726276577
  19. 1726276585
  20. 1726276591
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,200KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW8CW227344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1123
  • Mileage 155,200 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Firm

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 BMW 3 Series 5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 144,801 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L 154,215 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat 4DR SDN 1.8 TSI AUTO COMFORTLINE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Volkswagen Passat 4DR SDN 1.8 TSI AUTO COMFORTLINE 168,889 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Firm

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-584-XXXX

(click to show)

519-584-1968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Murano