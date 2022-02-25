2012 Nissan Murano

$12,005 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 7 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8352153

8352153 Stock #: NK4465B

NK4465B VIN: JN8AZ1MW8CW219616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tinted Bronze

Interior Colour Caffe Latte

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4465B

Mileage 151,720 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.