All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

2012 Nissan Quest

136,535 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Quest

SV

2012 Nissan Quest

SV

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,535KM
VIN JN8AE2KPXC9045298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,535 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

