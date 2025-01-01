$11,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Quest
LE,Certified,Sunroof,GPS,Backup Camera,Alloys,Fogs
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle that's packed with features? Look no further than this certified 2012 Nissan Quest LE from Auto Expo Inc. This beige minivan boasts a comfortable beige interior and comes equipped with a sunroof, GPS navigation, backup camera, alloy wheels, and fog lights. With a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, this Quest is a joy to drive.
This well-maintained vehicle has only 162,000 km on the odometer, showcasing its reliability and durability. You'll appreciate the convenience of features like power sliding doors, heated seats, and push-button start. The Quest LE offers ample cargo space with its folding rear seats, perfect for hauling everything from groceries to camping gear. Whether you're taking a road trip or running errands around town, this certified Nissan Quest is ready to make your journey comfortable and enjoyable.
Here are 5 of the Quest's most sizzle-worthy features:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a vehicle that has undergone rigorous inspection and meets stringent quality standards.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the convenience of built-in navigation.
- Backup Camera: Back up with confidence thanks to the clear rearview provided by this helpful feature.
- Power Sliding Doors: Experience effortless access and convenience with the push of a button.
We finance
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
