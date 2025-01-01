Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle thats packed with features? Look no further than this certified 2012 Nissan Quest LE from Auto Expo Inc. This beige minivan boasts a comfortable beige interior and comes equipped with a sunroof, GPS navigation, backup camera, alloy wheels, and fog lights. With a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, this Quest is a joy to drive.</p><p>This well-maintained vehicle has only 162,000 km on the odometer, showcasing its reliability and durability. Youll appreciate the convenience of features like power sliding doors, heated seats, and push-button start. The Quest LE offers ample cargo space with its folding rear seats, perfect for hauling everything from groceries to camping gear. Whether you're taking a road trip or running errands around town, this certified Nissan Quest is ready to make your journey comfortable and enjoyable.

Here are 5 of the Quest's most sizzle-worthy features:

Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a vehicle that has undergone rigorous inspection and meets stringent quality standards.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience.
GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the convenience of built-in navigation.
Backup Camera: Back up with confidence thanks to the clear rearview provided by this helpful feature.
Power Sliding Doors: Experience effortless access and convenience with the push of a button. We finance,,, --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>We finance,,,</span></em></li></ol><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,, OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,, --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

2012 Nissan Quest

162,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Quest

LE,Certified,Sunroof,GPS,Backup Camera,Alloys,Fogs

12134841

2012 Nissan Quest

LE,Certified,Sunroof,GPS,Backup Camera,Alloys,Fogs

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN JN8AE2KPXC9044586

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle that's packed with features? Look no further than this certified 2012 Nissan Quest LE from Auto Expo Inc. This beige minivan boasts a comfortable beige interior and comes equipped with a sunroof, GPS navigation, backup camera, alloy wheels, and fog lights. With a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, this Quest is a joy to drive.

This well-maintained vehicle has only 162,000 km on the odometer, showcasing its reliability and durability. You'll appreciate the convenience of features like power sliding doors, heated seats, and push-button start. The Quest LE offers ample cargo space with its folding rear seats, perfect for hauling everything from groceries to camping gear. Whether you're taking a road trip or running errands around town, this certified Nissan Quest is ready to make your journey comfortable and enjoyable.

Here are 5 of the Quest's most sizzle-worthy features:

  • Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a vehicle that has undergone rigorous inspection and meets stringent quality standards.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience.
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the convenience of built-in navigation.
  • Backup Camera: Back up with confidence thanks to the clear rearview provided by this helpful feature.
  • Power Sliding Doors: Experience effortless access and convenience with the push of a button.
  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2012 Nissan Quest