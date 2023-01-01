Menu
2012 Nissan Titan

315,476 KM

Details Description

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2012 Nissan Titan

2012 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X~No Accidents~One Owner~

2012 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X~No Accidents~One Owner~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

315,476KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9833825
  • Stock #: 1409
  • VIN: 1N6AA0EC4CN324917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1409
  • Mileage 315,476 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Titan Pro-4X V8 Automatic:**No Accidents**One Owner**

* Automatic transmission
* 4X4
* Carfax verified
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Phone connectivity
* Heated seats
* Power seats
* Leather seats
* Sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7450+hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

