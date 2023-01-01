$7,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2012 Nissan Titan
2012 Nissan Titan
PRO-4X~No Accidents~One Owner~
Location
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
315,476KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9833825
- Stock #: 1409
- VIN: 1N6AA0EC4CN324917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1409
- Mileage 315,476 KM
Vehicle Description
* Automatic transmission
* 4X4
* Carfax verified
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Phone connectivity
* Heated seats
* Power seats
* Leather seats
* Sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7450+hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5