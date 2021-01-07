Menu
2012 Toyota Camry

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

LE,BLUETOOTH,A/C,CERTIFIED,NEW TIRES,AUX USB PORT

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6529612
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK7CU073266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Bluetooth, Key Less, 2 Set of Keys, New Tires and Brakes all around, New Torquek Converter Done by Toyota Dealer, None Smoker, No Pets, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, Certified, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

here is link for Car Fax report:

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=+8eC9QB7avAyx9CM2WZpHp3HonIbtVaI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

