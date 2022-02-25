2012 Toyota Camry

$12,005 + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 0 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8357796

8357796 Stock #: NK4399A

NK4399A VIN: 4T1BF1FK3CU152675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Ash

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4399A

Mileage 214,014 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Seating Leather Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Speed Rating: V Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger knee airbags Overall height: 1,470 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 64 L Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm Overall Width: 1,820 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Max cargo capacity: 436 L Rear Head Room: 967 mm Overall Length: 4,805 mm Curb weight: 1,441 kg Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 989 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm Halogen projector beam headlights

