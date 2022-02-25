$12,005+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
2012 Toyota Camry
LE - Leather Seats
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
214,014KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8357796
- Stock #: NK4399A
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK3CU152675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
The humble Toyota Camry is one of Canada's favorite mid-size cars. This 2012 Toyota Camry is for sale today.
The 2012 Camry sedan continues its reputation of safety, value, and reliability. With a roomy cabin, modern tech, and smart construction, it's easy to see why it's one of North America's favorite mid-size sedans. The 2012 Camry sedan also sports a bold front and rear look with stylish contours and character lines that give the Camry a wide, low look and a pronounced wedge-like profile. Whether you've had Camrys before or you want to see why it's so popular, this sedan is worth a look.This sedan has 214,014 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Leather Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Speed Rating: V
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Front Head Room: 986 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Max cargo capacity: 436 L
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Overall Length: 4,805 mm
Curb weight: 1,441 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 989 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2