$11,999+ tax & licensing
519-208-0770
2012 Toyota Corolla
CE,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,AUX & USB port,,,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
- Listing ID: 8244753
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE5CC765353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Key Less, Certified, No Accident, AUX & USB Port, Bug Deflectors, 3 Keys, 2 Sets of Mat, Perfect Running Condition, Non-Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Must See!!!
Click Here to view the Carfax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
