2012 Toyota Corolla

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

CE,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,AUX & USB port,,,

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8244753
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5CC765353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Key Less, Certified, No Accident, AUX & USB Port, Bug Deflectors, 3 Keys, 2 Sets of Mat, Perfect Running Condition, Non-Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Must See!!!

Click Here to view the Carfax:

(((Car-Fax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Expo Inc.

