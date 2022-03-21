Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

130,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

CE,AUTO,A/C,CERTIFIED,REMOTE STARTER,BLUETOOTH,AUX

CE,AUTO,A/C,CERTIFIED,REMOTE STARTER,BLUETOOTH,AUX

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696600
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3CC914374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Gas Saver, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, AUX & USB Port, New Tires and Brakes all around, Certified, Clean Car-Fax, No Accident, 2 Set of Keys, Extera Set of Robber Mats, Good Driving condition, No Pets, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax history report:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

