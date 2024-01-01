Menu
2012 Toyota Prius

177,130 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
177,130KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKN3DU6C1572407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,130 KM

Vehicle Description

 

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
