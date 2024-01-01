$13,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Prius
CERTIFIED |
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,130KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKN3DU6C1572407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,130 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
