2012 Toyota Prius

87,000 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
HYBRID,NAVIGATION,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,SUNROOF

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8292357
  VIN: JTDKN3DU3C5442383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Super Low Km's, GPS, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Certified, Clean CarFax, 2 Set of Keys, 2 Set of Mats, Perfect Driving Condition, Non-Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Must See!!!

Click Here to view the CarFax history report:

(((CarFax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

