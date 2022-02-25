2012 Toyota Prius

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $18,495 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8292357

8292357 VIN: JTDKN3DU3C5442383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.