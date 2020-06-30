Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf

96,091 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Accident/Rust Free

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Accident/Rust Free

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  • Listing ID: 5349035
  • Stock #: 54145
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ0CW170522

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax. Winter tires and rims included. Great condition. Automatic. Heated seats.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

