Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5307479
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ0CM345385
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful Accident free Low KMS Jetta TDI Highline featuring 2.0L Turbodiesel Engine, DSG Transmission, push start,  heated leather seats, sunroof, dual zone automatic climate control and more! 

Comes fully certified and includes 6 months of Lubrico Drivers Shield Warranty. 

Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome. 

UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence! Berlin Auto Sales Inc 105 Breithaupt St Kitchener, ON N2H5G 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Berlin Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 164,462 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 118,141 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 47,556 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

Call Dealer

226-336-XXXX

(click to show)

226-336-7873

Quick Links
Directions Website