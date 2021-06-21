Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan COMFORT LINE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan COMFORT LINE

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 7483638
  2. 7483638
  3. 7483638
  4. 7483638
  5. 7483638
  6. 7483638
  7. 7483638
  8. 7483638
  9. 7483638
  10. 7483638
  11. 7483638
  12. 7483638
  13. 7483638
  14. 7483638
  15. 7483638
Contact Seller

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7483638
  • Stock #: PC1083
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5CM394046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1083
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR IS RUST FREE AND DEPENDABLE LOOKS GREAT AND DRIVES GREAT LOW K AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2007 Mazda CX-7 CX7
 154,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento EX EX
 159,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 189,000 KM
$4,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory