-2012 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT WITH A 2.0L TDI DIESEL ENGINE.

-125327KM

-AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.

-INTERIOR IS BEAUTIFUL BLACK 2 TONE LEATHER AND HAS ALL POSSIBLE POWER OPTIONS FROM LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, HEATED AND BUCKET SEATS, AND MUCH MORE

-NAVIGATION

-EXTERIOR IS BEAUTIFUL GRAY

-18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS,

-NEW TIRES ALL AROUND

-NEW BRAKES

-NEW BATTERY

-FULL SERVICE COMPLETED

-EXCELLENT COMMUTER, FAMILY OR BUSINESS CLASS VEHICLE.

-CHEAP ON INSURANCE

-CHEAP ON FUEL



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT MARIN AUTOHAUS AT (519)722-1215; OR VISIT www.marinautohaus.com; or visit us in person at 984 Guelph St. Kitchener



Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks

Turbocharged

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

