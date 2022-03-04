$10,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,498
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
2012 Volkswagen Passat
2.5L Auto Trendline
Location
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
164,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8496714
- VIN: 1VWAH7A33CC084264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
