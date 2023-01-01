$12,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
128,786KM
Used
VIN WVGBV7AX7CW601272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr windows
Anti-theft alarm system
ambient temp display
Electronic Parking Brake
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Electromechanical pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/recline feature
Multifunction trip computer & indicator
Safety
Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
rear solid disc brakes
Rear child safety locks
Front side thorax airbags
Front airbags
Front & rear head curtain airbags
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
All-season tires
Media / Nav / Comm
Diversity antenna
Mechanical
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent McPherson strut front suspension
Independent 4-link rear suspension
6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic
2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
4MOTION all-wheel drive
Power Options
Pwr front vented
Additional Features
OD
4-wheel antilock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution
