Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

128,786 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

128,786KM
Used
VIN WVGBV7AX7CW601272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr windows
Anti-theft alarm system
ambient temp display
Electronic Parking Brake
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Electromechanical pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/recline feature
Multifunction trip computer & indicator

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
rear solid disc brakes
Rear child safety locks
Front side thorax airbags
Front airbags
Front & rear head curtain airbags

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
All-season tires

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Mechanical

Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent McPherson strut front suspension
Independent 4-link rear suspension
6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic
2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
4MOTION all-wheel drive

Power Options

Pwr front vented

Additional Features

OD
4-wheel antilock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan