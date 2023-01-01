$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2013 Acura ILX
Technology Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
120,428KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10280730
- Stock #: 3678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,428 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Well equipped
Another beautiful Acura ILX Technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives great! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, alloys, steering wheel controls, cruise control, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $15,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
