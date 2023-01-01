Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Acura ILX

120,428 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2013 Acura ILX

2013 Acura ILX

Technology Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura ILX

Technology Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10280730
  2. 10280730
  3. 10280730
  4. 10280730
  5. 10280730
  6. 10280730
  7. 10280730
  8. 10280730
  9. 10280730
  10. 10280730
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,428KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10280730
  • Stock #: 3678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3678
  • Mileage 120,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well equipped


Another beautiful Acura ILX Technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives great! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, alloys, steering wheel controls, cruise control, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $15,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 86,791 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 84,000 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry XS...
 151,964 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory