2013 Acura RDX

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Tech package
- Only 56km
Another beautiful Acura RDX with the technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 56km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, xenon lights, fog lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $21,488 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
