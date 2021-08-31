2013 Acura RDX

$21,488 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 6 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7850406

7850406 Stock #: 3021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3021

Mileage 56,645 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.