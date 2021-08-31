Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Acura RDX

56,645 KM

Details Description Features

$21,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2013 Acura RDX

2013 Acura RDX

AWD w/Technology Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura RDX

AWD w/Technology Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 7850406
  2. 7850406
  3. 7850406
  4. 7850406
  5. 7850406
  6. 7850406
  7. 7850406
  8. 7850406
  9. 7850406
  10. 7850406
  11. 7850406
  12. 7850406
  13. 7850406
  14. 7850406
  15. 7850406
  16. 7850406
  17. 7850406
  18. 7850406
  19. 7850406
  20. 7850406
  21. 7850406
  22. 7850406
  23. 7850406
  24. 7850406
  25. 7850406
  26. 7850406
  27. 7850406
  28. 7850406
  29. 7850406
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

56,645KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7850406
  • Stock #: 3021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3021
  • Mileage 56,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Tech package
- Only 56km



Another beautiful Acura RDX with the technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 56km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, xenon lights, fog lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $21,488 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2014 Honda Odyssey L...
 155,041 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2015 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 119,272 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Accord DX...
 220,569 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory