$14,795+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,795
- Listing ID: 8635607
- Stock #: 384
- VIN: 5J8TB4H58DL800324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,708 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2
BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
COME VISIT OUR LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
2013 acura rdx 6 cylinder, automatic with 193708 KM in excellent coediting, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, remote starter, and more.........
This suv comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim. Selling for $14795 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Vehicle Features
