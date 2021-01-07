2013 Audi S5

+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful Supercharged Audi S5 Quattro Premium Plus package featuring 6 speed manual transmission, push button start, Navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, moonroof, and more!
Comes fully certified and includes 3 months of $3000/claim warranty through Lubrico.
Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome.
Call 226 336 7873 or email info@berlinautosales.ca
UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence!
Berlin Auto Sales Inc
