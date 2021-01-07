Menu
2013 Audi S5

183,000 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

Location

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380903
  • VIN: WAURGBFR9DA001844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Supercharged Audi S5 Quattro Premium Plus package featuring 6 speed manual transmission, push button start, Navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, moonroof, and more!

Comes fully certified and includes 3 months of $3000/claim warranty through Lubrico.

Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome.

Call 226 336 7873 or email info@berlinautosales.ca

UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence!

Berlin Auto Sales Inc
105 Breithaupt St
Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

