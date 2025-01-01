$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,811KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB5D7221505
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64553AJZ
- Mileage 93,811 KM
Red 4D Sedan 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic FWD 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say theyve found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2013 Chevrolet Cruze