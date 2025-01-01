Menu
Red 4D Sedan 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic FWD 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Trip computer.

Reviews:
* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say theyve found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

93,811 KM

$CALL

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

12880715

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

Used
93,811KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB5D7221505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64553AJZ
  • Mileage 93,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Red 4D Sedan 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic FWD 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say theyve found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2013 Chevrolet Cruze