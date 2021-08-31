Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

SMP Auto Sales Inc

519-722-2430

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

SMP Auto Sales Inc

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8057008
  • Stock #: B.267
  • VIN: 1G1PA5SH5D7296912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SMP AUTO SALE.Located at 61 Bridge St. E Kitchener, ON - $6999.00+HST....This car is fully certified with NO extra fees attached! and warranty can be extended to suit your needs! Call Kasbar today and book your test drive before this one is gone! 519-7222430 * If You Want to see the Carfax Canada Vehicle History Reports Visit smpauto website *** www.smpauto.ca**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SMP Auto Sales Inc

2007 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 0 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 0 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 174,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

Primary

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory