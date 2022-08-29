$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
SMP Auto Sales Inc
519-722-2430
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9282937
- Stock #: B.485
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB6D7156731
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
