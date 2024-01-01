$8,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,925 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
Warranty, Clean Carfax, Certified, Oil Spray,
2013 Chevrolet Equinox 4-cylinder, automatic with only155925 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, remote starter, and more........
The asking price is $8495+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
Email RH Auto Sales and Services
RH Auto Sales and Services
Kitchener
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618