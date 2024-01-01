Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 </p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 </p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA </p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO </p><p>Warranty, Clean Carfax, Certified, Oil Spray, </p><p>2013 Chevrolet Equinox 4-cylinder, automatic with only155925 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, remote starter, and more........ </p><p>The asking price is $7795+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you.</p>

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

155,925 KM

$7,795

+ tax & licensing
Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,925KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK4D6102357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,925 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
