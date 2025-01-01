Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 RHAUTOSALES.CA </strong> CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU. Call 226-444-4006 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 4-cylinder, automatic with only 63,465 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drives smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, CD player, power seat, and more........ <strong>Asking price is $11,999+ HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX, AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3-Month SILVER POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FROM A-PROTECT THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</strong> For further information, call us at 226-444-4006, and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions. Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</span></p>

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

63,465 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS

Watch This Vehicle
12584603

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

  1. 1748634119
  2. 1748634119
  3. 1748634119
  4. 1748634119
  5. 1748634119
  6. 1748634119
  7. 1748634119
  8. 1748634119
  9. 1748634119
  10. 1748634119
  11. 1748634119
  12. 1748634119
  13. 1748634119
  14. 1748634119
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,465KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLCEK8D6145529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,465 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 RHAUTOSALES.CA CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHAT'S BEST SUITED FOR YOU. Call 226-444-4006 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 4-cylinder, automatic with only 63,465 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drives smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, CD player, power seat, and more........ Asking price is $11,999+ HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX, AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3-Month SILVER POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FROM A-PROTECT THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006, and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions. Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 126,400 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 164,900 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 193,500 KM SOLD

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2013 Chevrolet Equinox