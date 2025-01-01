$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LS
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,465 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 RHAUTOSALES.CA CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHAT'S BEST SUITED FOR YOU. Call 226-444-4006 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 4-cylinder, automatic with only 63,465 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drives smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, CD player, power seat, and more........ Asking price is $11,999+ HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX, AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3-Month SILVER POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FROM A-PROTECT THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006, and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions. Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
Vehicle Features
