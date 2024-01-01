Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>WOW - RARE FIND </p><p class=MsoNormal>This bus is rated for a G drivers license</p><p class=MsoNormal>The engine 5.3 V8 LS Swap , It has been lifted and the exterior is treated with black bed liner coating</p><p class=MsoNormal>The stereo is upgraded including new head unit, 6 speakers, amp and subwoofer</p><p class=MsoNormal>Some seats do include alligator clips</p><p class=MsoNormal>Plus there is also a trailer hitch and wiring </p><p class=MsoNormal>DONT MISS OUT - be the talk of the town</p><p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom  - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2013 Chevrolet Express

216,314 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Express

Black Bus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Express

Black Bus

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,314KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GB0G2BA8D1186193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Stock # C6193
  • Mileage 216,314 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW - RARE FIND 

This bus is rated for a "G" drivers license

The engine 5.3 V8 LS Swap , It has been lifted and the exterior is treated with black bed liner coating

The stereo is upgraded including new head unit, 6 speakers, amp and subwoofer

Some seats do include alligator clips

Plus there is also a trailer hitch and wiring 

DONT MISS OUT - be the talk of the town

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom  - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Bucket Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Toyota Tundra SR for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 164,996 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Tundra SR for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 170,142 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL 66,243 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Express